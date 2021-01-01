Amazon now selling its own line of Smart TVs in India

Amazon has now started selling its own line of Smart TVs in India. The new AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition comes in two sizes: 50-inches and 55-inches. Amazon also has plans to bring other sizes in the future. Both the 50-inch and 55-inch models come with a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate display. For great audio visual experience, these TVs support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10.

AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition features:

  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz | 178° wide viewing angle
  • Connectivity: 3 HDMI 2.0 ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB 3.0 and 1 USB 2.0 ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | IR Port to control connected devices like Soundbars, Receivers and Set top boxes
  • Sound output: Inbuilt 20 Watts Powerful Speakers | Dolby Atmos
  • Smart TV Features: Fire TV OS | Built in Alexa and Alexa voice controls | DTH Set-Top Box Integration to switch between DTH TV Channels and OTT apps from home screen | Supported Apps: Prime Video | Netflix | Disney + Hotstar | YouTube | 5000+ apps from Fire OS Store | Display Mirroring | 1.95GHz Quad core processor
  • Display: A+ Grade LED panel | Dolby vision | HDR 10 + HLG | Amlogic 9th Generation Imaging Engine | Ultra bright screen | Advance picture processing | Anti-aliasing | Dynamic contrast | Dynamic backlight
  • Warranty Information: 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty; additional 1 year Warranty on panel

