Amazon Music HD now available to all Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers at no extra cost

Amazon announced today that its high-quality streaming tier, Amazon Music HD, is now available to all Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers at no extra cost. With Amazon Music HD, you can stream more than 70 million lossless, High Definition (HD) songs, with a bit depth of 16 bits and a sample rate of 44.1kHz (CD quality).

Amazon Music also allows users to stream more than 7 million songs in Ultra HD (better than CD quality), with a bit depth of 24 bits and a sample rate up to 192 kHz. With Amazon Music HD, customers can also access catalog of songs remixed in 3D Audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA.

New and existing subscribers to the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan, at $7.99/month for Prime members and $9.99/month for Amazon customers, or the Family Plan, at $14.99/month, can now easily upgrade to Amazon Music HD at no extra cost. The Amazon Music HD tier was previously an additional $5/month for current subscribers to the Individual or Family Plan. For current subscribers to Amazon Music HD, there will be no extra charge for HD starting with their next billing cycle.

Amazon Music Unlimited users can now upgrade to Amazon Music HD at no extra cost in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, and Spain. You can find more details here.

Source: Amazon