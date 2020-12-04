Amazon brings local news channels to News app on Fire TV

Last year, Amazon introduced the News app on Fire TV. Using this News app, you can watch news clips and live feeds from popular news providers such as ABC News, CBS News, Bloomberg, HuffPost, Yahoo, Reuters, Entertainment Weekly, Black News Channel, and more.

Today, Amazon announced that local news channels are coming to this News app.

Live and on-demand local news will begin rolling out on Amazon’s news app in 12 major cities — initially available in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Tampa, Boston, San Francisco and Seattle — including popular local stations CBSN Chicago, ABC7/WABC-TV New York, KIRO7 Seattle, and News 12 New York from news distributors such as ABC Owned Television Stations, CBSN, Cox, The E.W. Scripps Company, and Altice USA.

Amazon will be adding support for nearly 90 cities next year.

“There have been so many important events and stories in 2020 that have driven the news industry like never before; and we believe it’s more important than ever to provide free access to both local and national news for all our customers,” says Sandeep Gupta, Vice President of Amazon Fire TV, “Adding access to local news is the latest step in our commitment to helping our customers stay informed. We’ve been amazed by the popularity of Amazon’s news app and view local news as the next indispensable piece for our customers.”

Source: Amazon