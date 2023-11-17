Amazon layoffs continue as company switches its focus to generative AI, internal memo says

Amazon will reportedly fire “several hundred” employees of its Alexa division to shift priorities to “maximizing our resources and efforts focused on generative AI.” It is not the first time that Amazon has laid off employees this year.

The memo, sent by Daniel Rausch, Alexa & Fire TV’s VP, and published by Geekwire, says that the company will be reaching out to affected employees today.

They will also be provided with a separation package that includes a severance payment, transitional health insurance benefits, external job placement support, and paid time to conduct their job search.

Amazon has been under pressure to keep up with the fast-paced AI race in the past few months. The company is reportedly building its own model called Olympus, which boasts bigger parameters compared to OpenAI’s GPT-4.

Read the full internal memo below: