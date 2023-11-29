Amazon launches Amazon Q: ChatGPT/Bard for workplaces

Amazon has recently unveiled its new AI-powered assistant, Amazon Q. Unlike other chatbots such as Bard and CHatGPT, Amazon Q is designed specifically for workplaces and is not meant for consumer use. The main objective of Amazon Q is to assist employees in their daily tasks, which include summarizing strategy documents, completing internal support tickets, and providing answers to queries related to company policies.

With Amazon Q, employees can ask questions and get answers from knowledge spread across disparate content repositories, summarize lengthy reports, write articles, take actions, and much more—all within their company’s connected content repositories.

Developers and IT pros can also use Amazon Q to supercharge work. It offers a range of capabilities in preview to give you expert assistance when building, deploying, and operating applications and workloads on AWS. For example, Amazon Q can help you find the right AWS services for your needs, troubleshoot issues, and optimize your applications.

Pricing for Amazon Q is said to start at $20 per user each month. In context, Microsoft and Google both charge $30 a month for each enterprise chatbot user that works with their email and other productivity applications.

Amazon Q is available for preview in the following AWS Regions: US East (N. Virginia) and US West (Oregon).

