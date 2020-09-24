Amazon introduce new Fire Stick and Fire Stick Lite with Dolby Atmos support

Today at its hardware event Amazon introduced two new streaming video sticks – the new Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick Lite.

The new Fire TV Stick features enhanced audio clarity, and an Alexa Voice Remote with dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control your TV experience for only $39.99.

It is 50% more powerful than the previous generation, with a 1.7GHz quad-core processor, features dual-band 2×2 802.11AC Wi-Fi supports 5GHz networks and also supports HDR (high dynamic range), and now feature Dolby Atmos support.

The brand-new Fire TV Stick Lite is only $29.99, and comes with the Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Amazon has also updated its Fire TV experience with a more intuitive and customized experience that makes it easier to find the content you are looking for.

You can also pair a compatible Echo device with the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite to search for content, adjust TV volume, and much more.

The new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite are available for pre-order starting today on Amazon.com for $39.99 and $29.99, respectively. Devices are available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, India, France, Italy, Spain, Japan (Fire TV Stick only), Mexico (Fire TV Stick Lite only), Brazil (Fire TV Stick Lite only), and Australia (Fire TV Stick Lite only).