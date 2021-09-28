Amazon takes on Google Fitbit with the new Halo View fitness tracker

Amazon today revealed the new Halo View health tracker which will compete with the Google Fitbit lineup. The Halo View features an AMOLED color display with haptic feedback. As expected from a modern fitness tracker, Halo View allows you to easily access activity, sleep scores, blood oxygen levels, live workout tracking, text and move notifications, and more. It also comes with an optical sensor to monitor heart rate and blood oxygen, a skin temperature sensor, and an accelerometer. Amazon claims that Halo View will offer up to seven days of battery life, and can fully charge in under 90 minutes.

The purchase of Halo View includes a full year of Halo membership which provides full access to exclusive Halo features, workouts, and programs. Halo membership includes the following:

Discover: An ever-expanding catalog of workouts, sleep resources, nutrition programs, mindfulness exercises, and meditations created by Halo experts, as well as experts from 8fit, Aaptiv, American Heart Association, Exhale On Demand, Headspace, Julian Treasure, Mayo Clinic, Openfit, P.volve, Russell Wilson, Relax Melodies, and more. Over 150 programs are designed to drive useful discoveries, like if a lower temperature aids sleep, if yoga stretches contribute to a lower heart rate, or if a program of strength training reduces body fat percentage.

You can pre-order Amazon Halo View here from Amazon.