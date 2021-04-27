Amazon announces all-new Fire HD 10 series tablets, Productivity Bundle includes Microsoft 365 subscription

Amazon today announced all-new Fire HD10 and Fire HD10 Plus tablets with improved performance, refined design and more. The new FireHD 10 will be available for just $149.99 while the Fire HD10 Plus will be available for $179.99. For the first time, Amazon will be selling Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle which includes a custom-designed, detachable keyboard case and 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal (comes with premium Office apps, 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, and more) for just $219.99.

For just $149.99, the all-new Fire HD 10 features:

—Powerful octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and 3GB RAM, with 50% more RAM than the previous generation for fast performance and app starts. Stunning display —Vivid 10.1”, 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than the previous generation with more than two million pixels.

—Thinner and lighter design than the previous generation with uniform bezels, and a screen strengthened with aluminosilicate glass. All-day battery life —Up to 12 hours of battery life for browsing the web, watching videos, listening to music, and more.

—Available with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, plus support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card, there’s plenty of space for your photos, videos, and apps. Stay entertained —Access millions of movies, TV shows, songs, books, apps, and games on your tablet.

—2MP front-facing camera is landscape oriented to support widescreen video calls with friends and family—simply ask Alexa to make a call, or use apps like Zoom, Skype, and Microsoft Teams. Stay productive —Check email, chat with a co-worker, easily view or download a file, update shopping lists, and set calendar reminders using apps like Office, Outlook, OneNote, Microsoft Teams, Notepad, and Dropbox.

—An all-new feature for Fire OS shows two compatible apps like Messenger from Facebook and Prime Video, side-by-side for easy multi-tasking. You can check your social media accounts while watching a movie, take a video call on Zoom while sending a message, or take notes in OneNote while reading a Kindle book. Immersive Dolby Atmos audio —Videos, games, and web content sound amazing. Listen via built-in speakers, or connect speakers or headphones via Bluetooth or the headphone jack.

—With always-ready, hands-free access to Alexa, you can easily control video and music playback, launch apps, get news and sports scores, manage your smart home devices, make a video call, and even enable Show Mode to transform your tablet into an Echo Show experience. Fire HD 10 and Alexa are designed with privacy in mind. When you say, “Alexa,” a blue bar will appear on the screen to indicate that your device is processing your request and is streaming to the cloud. You can also turn the Alexa microphones off on your Fire HD 10 at any time by tapping the Alexa hands-free button in the Quick Settings menu. World class parental controls — With Amazon Kids, parents can easily manage their kids’ screen time and set daily goals, age filters, and time limits for both weekdays and weekends. Parents can manage these settings on the device or through the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

With Amazon Kids, parents can easily manage their kids’ screen time and set daily goals, age filters, and time limits for both weekdays and weekends. Parents can manage these settings on the device or through the Amazon Parent Dashboard. Climate Pledge Friendly—The new Fire HD 10 tablets are certified by Carbon Trust’s ‘Reducing CO2’ Product Carbon Footprint Label, a certification that demonstrates a reduction in the carbon footprint of products, year-over-year.

For only $30 more, Fire HD 10 Plus adds:

—With 4GB RAM, it offers even more memory for playing your favorite game or multi-tasking during the day. Premium finish —Soft touch, slate colored finish for a high-quality feel.

Starting at $219.99, Productivity Bundles include either a Fire HD 10 or Fire HD 10 Plus and:

—Designed by Fintie to perfectly fit your Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus, the all-new Bluetooth keyboard with detachable case lets you adjust screen-viewing angles for a comfortable typing experience. And if you want to unwind and read a book, the keyboard magnetically detaches and then simply snaps back on when you want to check email, take notes, or browse the internet. The case can also be purchased separately for $49.99. Microsoft 365 Personal subscription—Includes a 12-month subscription to premium Office apps, 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, and more, which you can use on up to five compatible devices at the same time. Your subscription auto-renews after one year at the regular rate (MSRP $69.99).

Source: Amazon