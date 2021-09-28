Amazon announces Echo Show 15, a 15-inch smart display powered by Alexa

Amazon today announced Echo Show 15, a 15.6-inch, 1080p Full HD smart display, powered by Alexa. Echo Show 15 comes with Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, a redesigned home screen with more customization features, new personalization features with visual ID, and several new Alexa experiences.

Visual ID enables Alexa to recognize you and personalize the information displayed. If you walk in front of Echo Show 15, Alexa will recognize you and the screen will automatically update to show you a custom greeting, your personal reminders, calendar events, recently played music, or personal notes from others in your home.

Echo Show 15 features:

Alexa can show you even more – With a 15.6” Full HD (1080p) smart display and 5 MP camera, family organization and entertainment will look brilliant. You can choose portrait or landscape orientation.

At-a-glance organization – Use Alexa-powered widgets to keep the family on track with shared calendars, personal sticky notes, to-do lists, shopping lists, and assigned reminders.

Alexa can help feed the fam – Get daily recipe ideas, cook along hands-free with step-by-step instructions, add ingredients to your shopping cart, or simply order meal kits or takeout.

Your smart home at your fingertips – Add your most-used smart devices to the home screen for quick access, and see all compatible devices together on one dashboard.

So much entertainment – Catch up on your favorites with Prime Video, Netflix, and more. Or stream radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks with Amazon Music, Spotify, and Audible.

Your memories in full-screen – With the Photo Frame feature, you can use your Echo Show 15 to display your albums from Amazon Photos or Facebook.

Your day, your way – Family members can create personal profiles and use visual ID and voice ID to see their specific appointments, reminders, recently played music, and more.

Designed to protect your privacy – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic/camera off button and a built-in camera shutter.

You can pre-order it here for $249.