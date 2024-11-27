You can get a free lifetime license for Allavsoft, a popular video downloader

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Allavsoft, a popular video downloader & converter software, is offering a mouth-watering 70% discount for its lifetime update license ahead of the holiday season.

Celebrating Thanksgiving and the upcoming Christmas, Allavsoft is giving away their lifetime license for free between November 19, 2024, and January 6, 2025. This limited-time offer gives you access to all its features at no cost, although there is one important limitation—the giveaway license does not include updates and support.

And if you’re satisfied with the product, you can get a 70% discount to upgrade to the lifetime update license, which guarantees you free updates and customer support, between November 19, 2024, and January 29, 2025, with the coupon code Give70%Off when purchasing.

For Windows, you can download the installation file from the Allavsoft website and use the license code DC8A-264B-A86C-B7E2-FEF1-7C02-13AE-5B17. For Mac users, the installation file is available, and the license code is DECC-F02B-7820-7831-1213-C27F-C020-2AEA.

Allavsoft lets you download and convert videos, music, and subtitles from over 1,000 websites, including YouTube, Spotify, and Vimeo. On Spotify, for example, you can convert your previously saved songs into MP3 and other formats, and you can also download and convert videos from popular media sites into formats like MP4, AVI, and MOV.

The software also supports batch downloading, automatic ad detection, and downloading in high-definition formats such as 8K and 4K. The software is also compatible with both Windows and Mac systems, and it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

You can purchase Allavsoft’s lifetime update license here for Windows and here for macOS.