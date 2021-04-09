As is their habit, Winfuture has leaked all the details of the Surface laptop 4 a few weeks before its official launch.

According to their sources, the Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and the Surface Laptop 4 15 is identical in appearance to the Surface Laptop 3.

The main changes is internal, with the 13.5 and 15 inch laptops being powered by a choice of 11th generation Intel Core CPUs and new AMD Surface Edition processors.

The other main hardware change is an access hatch so that the PCIe-NVMe-SSDs can be easily changed, like on the Surface Pro 7+.

Surface Laptop 4 Pricing

The pricing has already leaked:

The following variants of the Surface Laptop 4 are known to us so far – and they cost:

  • Surface Laptop 4 13.5 i5 8 GB 512GB: 1499 euros
  • Surface Laptop 4 13.5 i5 16 GB 512GB: 1699 euros (?)
  • Surface Laptop 4 13.5 i7 16 GB 512GB: 1899 euros
  • Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Ryzen 5 SE 8 GB 256GB: 1149 euros
  • Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Ryzen 5 SE 16 GB 256GB: 1399 euros
  • Surface Laptop 4 15 i7 16 GB 512GB: 1999 euros
  • Surface Laptop 4 15 i7 32 GB 1TB: 2699 euros (?)
  • Surface Laptop 4 15 Ryzen 7SE 8 GB 256GB: 1499 euros
  • Surface Laptop 4 15 Ryzen 7SE 8 GB 512GB: 1699 euros
  • Surface Laptop 4 15 Ryzen 7SE 16 GB 512GB: 1899 euros

Surface Laptop 4 Launch date

The Surface Laptop 4 is expected to go on sale on the 27th of April 2021. Microsoft may hold a launch event before this.

Surface Laptop 4 specifications

Technical data for Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
model13.5 in15 inches
operating systemWindows 10 Home
Display13.5 inches, 2256 x 1504 pixels, 3: 2 format, 10-point multi-touch, pixelsense display, 201 ppi15 inches, 2496 x 1664 pixels, 3: 2 format, 10-point multi-touch, pixelsense display, 201 ppi
CPUIntel Core 11th Generation i5-1145G7 or i7-1185G7 CPU
AMD Ryzen 5-4680U or Ryzen 7 4980U CPU
graphicIntel: Iris Plus Graphics 950
AMD: Radeon Graphics
random access memory8, 16 or 32 gigabytes of RAM (32 GB only Intel)
Storage128, 256, 512 GB to 1 terabyte PCIe NVMe SSD (1 TB only Intel)
ConnectivitySurface Connect, USB A, USB C, WLAN AX, Bluetooth
particularitiesWindows Hello, Surface Pen and Dial compatible, ambient light sensor
battery pack6513 mAh, 49 Wh
measurements and weight308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
Intel 1.31 kg / AMD 1.25 kg		339.5 x 244 x 14.5 mm
Intel 1.54 kg / AMD? Kg
casingmilled aluminum
