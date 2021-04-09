As is their habit, Winfuture has leaked all the details of the Surface laptop 4 a few weeks before its official launch.
According to their sources, the Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and the Surface Laptop 4 15 is identical in appearance to the Surface Laptop 3.
The main changes is internal, with the 13.5 and 15 inch laptops being powered by a choice of 11th generation Intel Core CPUs and new AMD Surface Edition processors.
The other main hardware change is an access hatch so that the PCIe-NVMe-SSDs can be easily changed, like on the Surface Pro 7+.
Surface Laptop 4 Pricing
The pricing has already leaked:
The following variants of the Surface Laptop 4 are known to us so far – and they cost:
- Surface Laptop 4 13.5 i5 8 GB 512GB: 1499 euros
- Surface Laptop 4 13.5 i5 16 GB 512GB: 1699 euros (?)
- Surface Laptop 4 13.5 i7 16 GB 512GB: 1899 euros
- Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Ryzen 5 SE 8 GB 256GB: 1149 euros
- Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Ryzen 5 SE 16 GB 256GB: 1399 euros
- Surface Laptop 4 15 i7 16 GB 512GB: 1999 euros
- Surface Laptop 4 15 i7 32 GB 1TB: 2699 euros (?)
- Surface Laptop 4 15 Ryzen 7SE 8 GB 256GB: 1499 euros
- Surface Laptop 4 15 Ryzen 7SE 8 GB 512GB: 1699 euros
- Surface Laptop 4 15 Ryzen 7SE 16 GB 512GB: 1899 euros
Surface Laptop 4 Launch date
The Surface Laptop 4 is expected to go on sale on the 27th of April 2021. Microsoft may hold a launch event before this.
Surface Laptop 4 specifications
|Technical data for Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
|model
|13.5 in
|15 inches
|operating system
|Windows 10 Home
|Display
|13.5 inches, 2256 x 1504 pixels, 3: 2 format, 10-point multi-touch, pixelsense display, 201 ppi
|15 inches, 2496 x 1664 pixels, 3: 2 format, 10-point multi-touch, pixelsense display, 201 ppi
|CPU
|Intel Core 11th Generation i5-1145G7 or i7-1185G7 CPU
AMD Ryzen 5-4680U or Ryzen 7 4980U CPU
|graphic
|Intel: Iris Plus Graphics 950
AMD: Radeon Graphics
|random access memory
|8, 16 or 32 gigabytes of RAM (32 GB only Intel)
|Storage
|128, 256, 512 GB to 1 terabyte PCIe NVMe SSD (1 TB only Intel)
|Connectivity
|Surface Connect, USB A, USB C, WLAN AX, Bluetooth
|particularities
|Windows Hello, Surface Pen and Dial compatible, ambient light sensor
|battery pack
|6513 mAh, 49 Wh
|measurements and weight
|308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
Intel 1.31 kg / AMD 1.25 kg
|339.5 x 244 x 14.5 mm
Intel 1.54 kg / AMD? Kg
|casing
|milled aluminum