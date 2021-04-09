As is their habit, Winfuture has leaked all the details of the Surface laptop 4 a few weeks before its official launch.

According to their sources, the Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and the Surface Laptop 4 15 is identical in appearance to the Surface Laptop 3.

Gallery

The main changes is internal, with the 13.5 and 15 inch laptops being powered by a choice of 11th generation Intel Core CPUs and new AMD Surface Edition processors.

The other main hardware change is an access hatch so that the PCIe-NVMe-SSDs can be easily changed, like on the Surface Pro 7+.

Surface Laptop 4 Pricing

The pricing has already leaked:

The following variants of the Surface Laptop 4 are known to us so far – and they cost:

Surface Laptop 4 13.5 i5 8 GB 512GB: 1499 euros

Surface Laptop 4 13.5 i5 16 GB 512GB: 1699 euros (?)

Surface Laptop 4 13.5 i7 16 GB 512GB: 1899 euros Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Ryzen 5 SE 8 GB 256GB: 1149 euros

Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Ryzen 5 SE 16 GB 256GB: 1399 euros Surface Laptop 4 15 i7 16 GB 512GB: 1999 euros

Surface Laptop 4 15 i7 32 GB 1TB: 2699 euros (?) Surface Laptop 4 15 Ryzen 7SE 8 GB 256GB: 1499 euros

Surface Laptop 4 15 Ryzen 7SE 8 GB 512GB: 1699 euros

Surface Laptop 4 15 Ryzen 7SE 16 GB 512GB: 1899 euros

Surface Laptop 4 Launch date

The Surface Laptop 4 is expected to go on sale on the 27th of April 2021. Microsoft may hold a launch event before this.

Surface Laptop 4 specifications