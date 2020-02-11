In a move which makes immense amounts of sense, Spotify has announced that Spotify Kinds will now have free access to the Spotify Kids app, Spotify’s simplified and ad-free music app.

Spotify Kids only features age-appropriate stories, sound-tracks and singalongs and allows parents to choose whether “Audio for Younger Kids” or “Audio for Older Kids.”

The app was originally introduced in Ireland in October 2019, then proceeded to Denmark, Sweden and New Zealand and will now be available in UK and Australia before spreading to the rest of the world.

The launch co-incidents with Childnet International’s Safer Internet Day. The app can be found in the Google Play and iOS App Store.

Via Engadget