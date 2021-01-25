In a cheerful video, Amazon has just announced that, if you let them, their Echo products will now take control of your smart home appliances and activate them autonomously, based on their hunches regarding your real wishes.

The video gives an example of automatically turning the heat down when you forgot to do it yourself or turning the lights off at night, and also suggests rather worryingly activating your home-cleaning robots.

As mentioned earlier, Amazon has had the ability to suggest actions based on “hunches” since 2018, but it is only now, with the latest update, that it will take action autonomously.

The new actions should start rolling out now in the USA – read more about them in Amazon’s support article here.

via the verge