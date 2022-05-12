Amazon recently launched the “Alexa Shopping List Savings,” a new program that aims to reward shoppers with cashback rewards. The rollout didn’t make much noise but learning about it might interest you.

Amazon hopes to put the Alexa app in the spotlight by introducing the program to Alexa’s Shopping Lists. In this new offer from Amazon, shoppers will be presented with rebate offers that they can access through the Alexa Shopping List of the Alexa app. These are from different brands and manufacturers, so you might encounter different offers every time. To use them, Amazon instructs shoppers to visit the shopping list section and look for the offers they want to use by tapping the + sign. “You can use these offers across stores nationwide to save money on your next shopping trip,” Amazon’s instruction reads. “Simply select any offer of interest to activate it, and visit your favorite store to buy the product. You can find details about any offer and its applicability by tapping on it.”

After shopping at the stores that offer the specific items where the offers are applicable, shoppers will need to produce pictures of the itemized receipts or e-receipt. Amazon specifically details that the proof of purchase must include important information, such as store name, location, date and time of purchase, the total amount of receipt, and for the product(s) that relate to the offer, the quantity, the price paid, and product name and description. Also, it is worth noting that the submission requires up to five photos of receipts (if necessary), top to bottom, taken on a dark background. Most of all, shoppers also need to scan the barcodes of the products they bought from the stores.

According to Amazon, it will take about 24 to 48 hours or up to a week for the qualifying rebate amount to be approved, processed, and added to your Amazon Gift Card balance. Once the rebate is received, you can use the rewards on tens of millions of eligible items on Amazon.

On the other hand, while these offers sound truly enticing for grocery shoppers and Amazon lovers, it is important to note that Amazon will get access to your personal and shopping data. As Amazon says on its page, this will be part of the agreement to participate in the program. “By choosing to participate in the Alexa Shopping List Savings program we will get any information you provide, including receipt images and information we may extract from those receipts, and the offers you activate,” it reads. “You understand and acknowledge that your personal information may be shared with Amazon’s service providers. The information you give to us will be used and shared as described in the Amazon.com Privacy Notice.”

This is not new in programs like this since businesses like Amazon need something in exchange for the rewards and cashback it provides to its customers. Nonetheless, those who plan to use the Alexa Shopping List Savings must know that Amazon doesn’t indicate clearly how the data will be used in the future.