Apple is pushing a firmware update for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max that introduces an advanced location tracking feature, making it easier for you to find your lost AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. The feature was first showcased at the WWDC event in June. And back then, the company promised the feature for iOS 15, but things didn’t go as planned. Nevertheless, the feature is finally available with the latest firmware update.

The latest firmware update brings support for Apple’s Find network for AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro Max. With the latest update installed, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max users will now be able to locate their lost AirPods even if they are outside of the Bluetooth range of your iPhone.

The way the feature works is fairly simple. Your lost AirPods Pro or AirPods Max will send out Bluetooth transmissions that communicate with nearby Apple devices. These Apple devices will then get the information about the location of your lost Apple earbuds and share it with Apple, and finally, the location data will be updated on iCloud. You’ll now be able to see the location using iCloud.com or the Find My app. And in order for this to work seamlessly, you’ll have to activate Lost Mode.

According to Apple, the location data will be encrypted and is stored on the company’s servers for 24 hours.

However, the regular AirPods is unlikely to benefit from this advanced location tracking feature as it lacks the U1 chip. On the bright side, the upcoming AirPods 3 is expected to offer the same robust location traction feature as the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

The update carries firmware version number 4A400, so make sure you install it by connecting your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max with your iPhone.

via The Verge