Last month, we reported that Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro might release soon, though the exact launch window was unknown. And now thanks to tipster FrontTron, we have some clarity over the official launch of Apple’s new wireless earbuds. The tipster claims that Apple is preparing the AirPods Pro 2 for a release in the third quarter of 2022.

While the tipster doesn’t have a great track record for accurate leaks, he told MacRumors that the tip comes directly from the supply chain.

Earlier this year, reliable tipsters Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman claimed that the AirPods Pro 2 would be launched in 2022, though none of them gave us a specific date as to when the earbuds would hit the market. Thankfully, today’s tip from FrontTron suggests that the official launch could happen in the July-September time frame. We’re hopeful that we’ll know more about Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 as we approach the launch date.

Talking about the looks of the earbuds, rumor has it that the second-generation AirPods Pro will be similar to the original AirPods Pro in terms of design, except it is missing the optical sensor. Rumor also has it that the Cupertino tech giant is also looking to make AirPods Pro? 2 more compact by eliminating the short stem. On the contrary, some sources also reject the possibility of Apple going stem-less—instead, the company may just reduce the size of the stem.

Again, these are all rumors and Apple may surprise us once again by proving all the rumors wrong as it did with the Apple Watch Series 7. Meanwhile, we’ll continue to post all the future leaks related to the new AirPods Pro, so keep visiting MSPU.