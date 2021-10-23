Apple just announced the AirPods 3, with better battery life, spatial audio and MagSafe charging, but before you rush out to upgrade, you may want to wait for the AirPods Pro 2, which has just leaked.

Gallery

The design appears to be similar to the original AirPods Pro, except it is missing the optical sensor, corroborating the move to a new skin sensor as found in the AirPods 3. If this design proves accurate it appears Apple has abandoned its plans to go stem-less.

The case also has speaker holes, reportedly because Apple will introduce Find My for the case and buds separately, allowing the case to play a sound when you can not locate it.

The case also appears to feature a metal loop which would allow a strap, a new feature for Apple’s bud cases.

The AirPods 2 are expected to launch some time in 2022.

via MacRumors.