AI Help Desk Software - 10 Most Efficient Tools in 2024

Are you looking for AI help desk software to provide great customer experiences? In this article, you’ll learn about the best tools for the job, including the necessary important details.

Managing customer requests and communication are the key to any business. Here are some platforms your customers will appreciate!

Best AI Help Desk Software

Freshdesk by Freshworks is an AI-powered customer service management and help desk software. It fits with most types of business very well.

By using this platform, you can deliver personalized support fast. It’s also possible to manage, prioritize, and resolve tickets with a unified workspace. This helps the support team focus and deliver better results.

Moreover, you can set up a knowledge base and custom widgets to find necessary answers for customers.

Also, it has generative AI that helps customer support agents at every step. Besides these features, Freshdesk has collaboration tools.

You’ll love its proactive AI-driven insights, no-code bots, and integrations with WhatsApp, Slack, Shopify, Mailchimp, Teams, SalesForce, and more.

Pros Cons 1. Very simple and friendly interface 1. Basic plans are limited 2. Excellent features 2. May seem complex for a smaller team 3. Strong automation capabilities 4. Can be integrated with more than 1000 services

Get Freshdesk

Zendesk is another help desk software utilizing AI to deliver real customer support. This popular platform can provide more personalized support.

When it comes to automation, Zendesk is incredible with its advanced AI capabilities. It can help you with response suggestions and understand customer intent. Moreover, it has a generative AI powered by OpenAI to change and fix tone, automatically write support content, etc.

Zendesk bots can solve basic customer requests or find the right support agent. You can also set up a support center or knowledge base.

Moreover, it’s possible to integrate this service with more than 1000+ apps.

Pros Cons 1. Advanced AI features 1. Can be expensive 2. Many customization options 2. Has a learning curve due to its complexity 3. AI-powered analytics and reporting 4. Easy integration with different apps and services

Get Zenhdesk

When you need top-rated and affordable AI help desk software, Zoho Desk is one of the best options. T

Zoho’s AI assistant, Zia, can improve overall support operations. It can share relevant solutions from knowledge, auto-tag tickets, identify the customer’s intent and sentiment, and suggest replies.

This platform also has all other essential features, including instant messaging, a multi-brand help center, departments, email communication, telephony, etc.

Furthermore, you can integrate this system with other apps to make things even easier. You can automate workflows on Zohodesk. It’s also very easy to configure.

The dashboards contain AI-driven insights, reports, and all other necessary options.

Pros Cons 1. Affordable option for any business 1. AI capabilities could be better 2. Has necessary features 2. May seem complex for a smaller team 3. Easy to set up 3. More advanced features could make it more appealing 4. Works great with other Zoho products

Get Zoho Desk

Salesforce has an awesome AI-powered help desk platform that can be a valuable option for your business. It helps you meet customer service needs via email, phone, chat, and messaging.

This system is natively integrated with Salesforce’s own Einestein 1, an AI-driven platform. As a result, it’s possible to manage everything more intelligently. Besides, it’s also natively integrated with Slack. If necessary, you can add other third-party services.

Here, you can automate the case distribution to the agents. The AI gives the most relevant data and recommendations. It also helps with accurate replies and texts based on the knowledge base.

Case and field service management, knowledge management, omnichannel routing, AI-powered article suggestions, and more, make it a great choice for a larger enterprise.

Pros Cons 1. Extensively customizable and scalable 1. Expensive 2. Natively works great with Salesforce products 2. The setup process is lengthy and time-consuming 3. Meaningful analytics

Get SalesForce Service Cloud

HelpScout is another AI-powered help desk software you can consider for your business. Like other similar systems, you can find ticketing tools, email, live chat, social system, help center and collaboration features, and more.

My main focus is AI. HelpScout has done a good job in this part as well. With powerful artificial intelligence, agents can summarize threads and enhance the responses while giving customer support. Also, AI-driven automation is available in almost every step.

Over 50 integrations are available. Moreover, Help Scout provides API and SDKs that make it even more customizable.

Overall, the features, simple UI, and power of AI have impressed me. Besides, feedback from other users proves its worth.

Pros Cons 1. Playful UI with simplicity 1. Not suitable for complex operations 2. Excellent customization 2. Reporting and analytics could be better 3. Can suggest better responses

Get Help Scout

Vivantio fits with a wide range of business types. It offers in-depth reporting, various customizations, better case management, a knowledge base, email, SMS, chat, a ticket system, and more. It can work flawlessly for a medium-sized business or an enterprise.

You can integrate Vivantio with MS Teams, Slack, Azure Active Directory, and other platforms. It’s also easy to configure and can be scaled in the future.

It’s a great choice as an IT help desk solution and can be customized when needed.

Pros Cons 1. Highly customizable 1. A bit expensive 2. In-depth reporting and analytics 2. Less appealing to a smaller team 3. Excellent case management

Get Vivantio

Tidio is an AI-driven customer service and help desk software. It stands out thanks to its chatbots, order management, analytics, ticketing, and departments.

Tidio’s AI capabilities can help an agent solve customers’ problems up to 70% of the time. The dashboard offers an overview of the overall workflow and the chatbots’ performance.

Even better, it has a free plan and also offers a free trial. You can integrate it with various relevant platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Shopify, WordPress, Wix, Squarespace, Magento, Mailchimp, and more.

I can say it’s a very simple but powerful solution for your business. However, it doesn’t have a lot of features like other platforms from this list.

Pros Cons 1. Super easy to integrate with websites and supported platforms 1. Less customizable 2. Excellent AI chatbots with fast performance 2. Advance features are only available on higher-tier packages 3. Neat and clean and very easy to use

Get Tidio

Intercom is a powerful AI solution for your business. OpenAI’s language models power its heavily AI-focused features.

The standout feature is the AI chatbot called Fin. It can deliver accurate answers to the customer’s questions and help agents.

Moreover, Intercom is packed with various features like a ticket system, survey manager, business messenger, knowledge base, chat, etc. You can apply automation to almost all operations.

It’s also possible to integrate it with over 300+ apps like Slack, MS Teams, etc. The reporting, layout, and overall user interface are very appealing and easy to use.

Pros Cons 1. Powerful features for chat and messaging 1. Pricey for small teams 2. Advanced reporting and analytics 2. Can be complex or not suitable for some support channel 3. Excellent features for better customer engagement

Get Intercom

Happyfox has a pretty simple and powerful ticketing system, along with other useful features.

It utilizes advanced AI algorithms to automate the overall workflow. Standout features include AI chatbots, a knowledge base, live chat, task management, smart rules, a multi-brand help desk, and customization.

You can connect it with MS Teams, Salesforce, Whatsapp, Slack, Gitlab, Asana, and SurveyMonkey.

Besides these things, Happyfox also offers other essential security features that ensure a safe and better customer support experience.

Another thing that caught my eye is that it has plans that support unlimited agents. It’s a good option for some organizations, even though it may seem a bit pricey.

Pros Cons 1. Excellent and simple ticket management system 1. AI-powered automation could be better 2. Has plans for unlimited agents 2. Can be pricey 3. Easy to use

Get Happyfox

Kustomer’s KIQ AI bot is one of the best ones I’ve tried. You can automate repetitive tasks, simple inquiries, and ticket management.

The virtual assistant can provide auto-suggestions based on the knowledge base, AI-powered insights, and context.

System admins can integrate Kustomer with WhatsApp, Slack, Teams, Facebook, Slack, Gmail, Salesforce, and more.

Context cards, collaboration features, sentiment analysis, and the UI are what I liked most. Still, it’s relatively pricey compared to some other options.

Pros Cons 1. Excellent customer interaction reporting 1. Pricey 2. AI-powered smart suggestions 2. Can be complex for smaller teams in specific cases 3. Easy integration with most common platforms

Get Kustomer

Methodology

I tested over 15 different help desk and customer service tools and did in-depth research on each product. I prioritized several factors while looking for the best AI help desk software:

AI capability: I only considered services powered by advanced AI.

I only considered services powered by advanced AI. Overall features: I made sure that all apps included some must-have features, together with other minor but helpful tools.

I made sure that all apps included some must-have features, together with other minor but helpful tools. User-friendliness: The software has to be intuitive and simple to use, despite a large set of features.

The software has to be intuitive and simple to use, despite a large set of features. Pricing : I carefully balanced the pricing and benefits while making this list.

: I carefully balanced the pricing and benefits while making this list. Compatibility : I focused on integrations with popular platforms you may use every day.

: I focused on integrations with popular platforms you may use every day. Third-party reviews: I took into account what the real-world users of these services had to say about them.

Benefits of Using AI Helpdesk Software

1. Better Customer Interactions

By giving accurate service and solutions, AI can improve customer interactions.

2. Better Automation

AI-powered help desk software can now do most of the tasks automatically. You can also set custom rules and apply automation where needed.

3. Helpful Reporting and Analytics

AI plays a significant role in reporting and analytics as well. Some software covers both agent and AI chatbots’ performance, giving you an idea of where to make the necessary changes.

4. Understanding Customer Sentiment

By using advanced AI power, an agent can easily understand a customer’s sentiment. This helps them provide the appropriate support.

In this dynamic business world, AI help desk software can improve your business’s relationship with customers. If you have experience with any of these tools, please let me know in the comment box.