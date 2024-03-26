AI-powered voice isolation on Microsoft Teams is now rolling out, among other useful features 

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has just announced dozens of features coming to Microsoft Teams. Just this week at the Enterprise Connect 2024 event, the Redmond tech giant demo’ed the AI-powered voice isolation feature in the popular app.

Announced a little while ago back in November last year, Microsoft said that this new, noise suppression mode can make sure that only your voice gets picked up by the microphone. But before that, Teams will ask you to read aloud a short paragraph so it can learn what your real voice sounds like.

Besides that, this voice isolation feature also removes all other background noises and revamps overall audio quality.

Besides, Microsoft also announced a new personalized “Discover” feed within Team channels, which contains the most relevant content based on your interactions and interests. There is also a text composing feature within Copilot for Teams, updates for the service level agreement for Teams Phone, and autopilot for Teams Rooms on Windows.

And, if you often take VoIP and PSTN calls, you can ask AI to generate notes and action items from those calls, although this feature is exclusive for both Teams Premium and Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscribers. You can also join Teams meetings with a QR code and have more control over your view of the meeting room.