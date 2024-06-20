AI is also coming to Microsoft Edge Wallet, letting you use AI to autofill suggestion

Home » News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rafly Gilang 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Key notes

  • Microsoft Edge Wallet is soon getting an AI feature
  • It lets you “autofill suggestions,” according to a new discovery on Edge Canary.
  • ” Your personal data is secure,” Microsoft promises.
Microsoft Edge

The AI boom is real, as many browsers have started adopting AI features here and there, be that Edge, Chrome, Opera, or even Firefox. Microsoft Edge Wallet, a native feature within the popular browser that lets you securely store payment methods & passwords, is getting yet another AI feature.

Folks in Edge’s insider community have recently spotted a new toggle in the Settings page from Edge Canary, its experimental channel. Living inside the Wallet page, the new toggle lets you enable “AI-powered autofill suggestions.” Here’s what it looks like, courtesy of trusted eagle-eyed insider @Leopeva64 on X:

“Allows AI technology to predict and fill in forms and text fields to enhance browsing experience. Your personal data is secure and won’t be used elsewhere,” the toggle’s description reads.

We cannot independently verify this for now, as its rollout is probably being controlled in a feature rollout (CFR) scheme. However, this feature’s introduction seemed likely since a somewhat similar update was implemented in Chrome’s browsing history section, which is Edge’s main competitor.

Our friends over at Windows Latest also spotted that Edge might integrate Copilot into its Crypto Wallet. In a recent Edge Canary build, a new “msCryptoWalletCopilot” feature was added, though it is not yet functional.

A little while ago, we reported that Chrome will soon use AI in its browsing history section, letting you look for anything more than just the website’s titles or URLs. Google says that it may still use human reviewers to train the model, although page contents are still encrypted locally.

Rafly Gilang

Rafly Gilang Shield

Tech Reporter

Rafly is a reporter with years of journalistic experience, ranging from technology, business, social, and culture. Currently reporting news on Microsoft-related products, tech, and AI on Windows Report and MSPowerUser. Got a tip? Send it to [email protected].

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *