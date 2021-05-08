Microsoft has announced that a new Recommended Files feature is coming to the Microsoft 365 suite of apps.

With the new feature, Microsoft Office will display a list of recommended files on the File tab, or start page, of Word, Excel, or PowerPoint on Windows. This list allows you to keep track of work around you and quickly access files with activity you value most such as edits, mentions, comments by people you interact with.

On the home page in PowerPoint, Excel and Word you will see files Microsoft recommended for you.

‘Recommended for you’ allows you to keep track of work around you and choose files with activity that matters most to you. Each card shows the name of the file and who made changes or shared it and why it was recommended like @mentions, recent edits or comments.

The feature uses machine learning to predict which files you’re most likely to want to work on next and presents those as a set of cards you can choose from. Only files that you have access to in OneDrive or SharePoint are suggested.

Recommended files in Office is already available on Office.com and Office for Mac and is now coming to Office on Windows. The feature is currently also available on Windows to Office Insiders on business or enterprise subscriptions.

Recommended files will begin rolling out in early June and complete by mid-September.