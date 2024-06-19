AI-friendly Surface Laptop 7 lets you adjust right-click region on your touchpad

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

This week has been massive for Microsoft. The Redmond tech giant finally launched the hotly anticipated Copilot+ PCs worldwide on June 18, 2024, for select markets. Shockingly, the cheapest Copilot+ hardware in the market at the moment is the Surface Laptop 7, with a 64GB RAM variant available exclusively on the Microsoft Store.

And while the hardware does boast plenty of interesting capabilities, including the controversial “Recall” feature that has been recalled, the AI-friendly Surface Laptop 7 also lets you adjust right-click region and other settings on your touchpad from the Surface app. Folks online have been sharing their bits on the new Surface Laptop 7, and here’s what it looks like, courtesy of this eagle-eyed user on X:

Besides adjusting the right-click region, you can also turn on/off adaptive touch and set the double-click speed more than what the OS allows.

So far, on regular laptops with Windows 11, there has been no manual way to adjust the right-click area on your touchpad. You can only right-click by either clicking on the bottom right corner of the touchpad or by tapping anywhere on the touchpad with two fingers instead of one. We get it, it can be confusing especially after you’ve just moved from Mac, as it does not have right-click zones on its touchpad and uses gestures instead.

The new Surface Laptop 7 comes with two display variants, the 13-inch and the 15-inch. Starting at $999, you get quite an impressive inside with Snapdragon X Plus or Elite, up to 64GB of RAM and 1TB storage, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, Wi-Fi 7 support, and more.