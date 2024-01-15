AI for Room Design: Best Options in 2024

by Vladimir Popescu
ai for room design

Using AI for room design makes the entire creation process more accessible, even to users without prior experience.

I tested more than 15 such tools and chose the best options. Find below my analysis of this software!

Best AI for Room Design

1. RoomGPT

RoomGPT ai for room design interface

RoomGPT is a powerful AI for room design that can generate a high-quality rendering for any space you want.

RoomGPT upload image

To use it, you need to upload an image of your room, choose the type, and then the style.

RoomGPT room type

The styles include various options, like Modern, Summer, Professional, Tropical, Coastal, Vintage, etc.

RoomGPT room themes

Depending on your choice, the AI will consider this option and create images accordingly.

RoomGPT results

The image-generation process only takes about 45 seconds.

RoomGPT download results

Finally, you can download the image to your PC for storage.

Pros:

  • You get 3 free credits for a room redesign
  • Image redesign takes about 45 seconds to complete
  • Includes a good set of room styles to choose from
  • Well-designed user interface
  • Results are high-quality

Cons:

  • Lacks more complex customization features
  • The rendering builds an entire house around the respective room, which might be impractical
  • More room themes would improve the experience

2. Midjourney

Midjourney interface

Midjourney is a well-known text-to-image AI tool that can be used for room design. You can quickly create realistic renderings.

Midjourney in Discord

You can effectively bring design ideas to life and see how a room will look before you start the actual redesign process.

Midjourney result 1

Even though the images are high quality, this generator can be cumbersome for beginners. It works only through the Discord server interface.

Midjourney result 2

The servers are very cluttered and the forum-like interface makes it overwhelming.

Midjourney result 3

Despite this, Midjourney had to be included in my list because of its almost unlimited capability to create fantastic room designs with minimal input.

Pros:

  • Well-known for its capability to create aesthetically pleasing images
  • It takes into account complementary colors and proportions
  • It offers more customization control
  • Works faster than most AIs of this type

Cons:

  • The trial version is overwhelming at times
  • It can be accessed only through Discord

3. Microsoft Bing Image Creator

bing image creator interface

The Bing Image Creator from Microsoft is another great contender for the best AI for room design list. All you need to do is describe the room you want to create in your text prompt.

bing image creator prompt

This tool is completely free as long as you have enough credits. You can gain them by using the Bing AI to perform searches on the web.

bing image creator results batch

It can generate a wide range of room designs with an unlimited number of styles, furniture configurations, colors, and lighting effects.

bing image creator result 1

During my testing, I discovered that the tool sometimes has issues creating realistic images and fine details. Still, it does the job well enough for the 3rd position in my guide.

Pros:

  • Entirely free and easy to use
  • Can generate a wide range of images in a variety of styles
  • The photo results are engaging

Cons:

  • The results aren’t always as polished as one would expect
  • It doesn’t include any editing tools or quick variation features
  • It can be very slow at times

4. DreamStudio

DreamStudio interface

DreamStudio is another text-to-image AI generator with satisfying results, no matter your experience level. Even though it’s not an AI for room design, it does a decent job.

DreamStudio result 1

The interface is easier to use than Midjourney and offers some great options.

DreamStudio result 2

You can also upload your image to the software.

DreamStudio adding photo

As opposed to other tools, DreamStudio also includes various customization options.

DreamStudio results and prompt

You can edit every result you get and download your project’s final version for easy access.

Pros:

  • Works faster than most image generator AIs
  • It has an accessible price
  • Includes a variety of tools to create room designs
  • It uses natural language processing for images

Cons:

  • Very limited landscaping options for creating 3D environments
  • It doesn’t support layers

5. Planner 5D

planner 5D interface

Planner 5D is a more advanced AI for room design that might be perfect for architects and similar professionals.

planner 5D room shape

It includes features like Design Generator, Smart Wizard, and AI floor plan recognition.

planner 5D room dimensions

This ensures you can create detailed floor plans and visualize them in 3D.

planner 5D room type and style

Even though it’s quite heavy on system resources, the easy-to-use interface makes it a viable option.

planner 5D furniture

Some users have mentioned that Planner 5D had issues while dealing with exact measurements.

planner 5D exterior options

Furthermore, it doesn’t include an Undo function, which would simplify the process considerably.

Pros:

  • It contains the tools required for creating a layout and adding furniture
  • The navigation is intuitive
  • Large library of objects
  • Great customization features in the paid version
  • Very accurate and detailed, including textures, colors, etc.

Cons:

  • The free version is extremely limited in comparison
  • The app doesn’t include helpful information to understand the creation process better

6. Live Home 3D

live home 3d interface

Live Home 3D is another great AI for room design, with a more complex and professional interface.

live home 3d floor plant

The user-friendly layout enables you to create 3D visualizations of your room and plan accordingly.

live home 3d textures

The software includes a real-time learning tool that makes it easier to deal with complicated designs.

live home 3d project tree

You can import blueprints, draw a 2D image from scratch, and set up your design for the best results.

live home 3d drawing sections

However, some users reported occasional glitches when using the software.

Pros:

  • Includes a useful meta-learning feature that teaches you how to use the tools
  • You can customize textures and colors in the 2D view
  • Easy to use
  • Accurate and detailed representations of elements

Cons:

  • It has a limited number of landscaping tools and plant images
  • There are no terrain options

How To Design a Room with the Help of AI

  1. Open RoomGPT in your preferred browser.RoomGPT website
  2. Create an account or log in using your email and password.RoomGPT login page
  3. Once logged in, click the Upload an Image button and add a picture of the room you want to design/redesign.RoomGPT uploading image
  4. Click the drop-down under Select Room Type, and choose the right option for your task.RoomGPT Select Room Type Drop-down
  5. Choose the Room Themes (up to 4 styles).RoomGPT style choosing
  6. Click the Render Designs button to generate an image.
  7. Wait for the creation process to complete.Room design result
  8. You can now download the generated image or create a new design.RoomGPT download image

So, now you know how to utilize AI for room design. You can choose a more intuitive and easy-to-use tool, or opt for the professional-level software options.

