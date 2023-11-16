Microsoft Edge to streamline its AI enterprise management on the browser for business users

Microsoft is making life easier for IT admins to manage Edge for Business by bringing Copilot to the Edge management service in the Microsoft 365 admin center.

The AI assistant tool itself, which now is running for preview and will be generally available on December 1, will then provide guidance and educate admins on suggested policies and extensions for their users.

The company further adds in its 365 Roadmap site that the worldwide rollout of this very feature will start next year in January, while it’s running the preview starting this month.

“The Microsoft Edge management service will give admins the controls to manage settings for Enterprise AI features, including Copilot in Edge,” the update reads.

In addition, a new extension management feature is being developed that will make it easier for admins to grant extension requests from users.

This feature will allow users to search for extensions in Edge Add-ons and request access with business justification.

Admins can then act on the request by allowing or blocking the extension for a configuration profile. This will notify the user of the decision and the details of the extension.