After a short delay due a “late-breaking issue”, Tesla has started rolling out their Full Self-Driving Beta 10.4 update on Saturday.

The update comes with the following changelog:

FSD v10.4 Release Notes

– Improved handling when driving off navigation route by allowing better recovery, when safe to do so

– Improved handling and detection of high speed objects when crossing high speed roads. Enabled faster acceleration across high speed roads.

– Improved speed through narrow spaces surrounded by high obstacles.

– Improved static obstacle control by upreving the generalized static object network with hyperparameter tuning and improvements for oversampling strategies (+1.5% precision, +7.0% recall)

– Improved VRU detection (e.g. pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcycles) by adding data from next generation autolabeler (precision +35%, recall +20%)

– Improved emergency vehicle detection network by adding new data and improved training regime (pass rate +5.8%)

– Improved VRU control relevance attribute by adding navigation route as Input to object detection network Caccuracy + 1.1%)