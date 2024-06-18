After Microsoft shuts down studios, key exec at its gaming division departs for Roblox

It's not the only leadership change that happened at the department.

Microsoft’s gaming marketing team, which oversees the marketing for the company’s Xbox-related hardware and services, is about to undergo some major changes. Jerret West, who’s been the head of marketing for the Xbox division since 2019, is leaving the company to join Roblox as chief marketing officer, the company confirmed.

According to a memo obtained by Reuters, West joined Roblox as their chief marketing officer (CMO) as part of a broader marketing shakeup in the console maker.

Microsoft is still toying around to find the right puzzle that fits following West’s departure, as he has a long history with Microsoft and Xbox.

West first joined Microsoft in 2006, working on marketing for Windows before moving over to the Xbox division. West left Microsoft in 2011, spending time at Netflix and then Bang & Olufsen before returning to Microsoft in 2019 to lead marketing for the launch of the Xbox Series X and S.

For months, the Redmond-based tech giant has been reorganizing its gaming marketing teams, especially as the long-lasting saga of Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition came to an end.

Matt Booty has been promoted to president of game content and studios, and Sarah Bond to president of Xbox, overseeing all Xbox platform and hardware work. Chief marketing officer Chris Capossela is stepping down after 32 years, with Takeshi Numoto taking over his role.

But that didn’t come hassle-free, though. The Redmond company also closed several Bethesda game development studios a few months back. Despite their commercial and critical performance, studios like Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and Alpha Dog were forced to close.

An ex-Microsoft employee then said that the closure was impacted by the ABK deal and Game Pass, as Microsoft is pressured to deliver returns.