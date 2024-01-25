After Microsoft crosses the $3 trillion mark, Meta reaches a similar milestone; again

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

The tech sector witnessed two significant market cap milestones this week; Microsoft crossed the $3 trillion mark, solidifying its position as a leading force in the cloud and AI fields.

Meanwhile, Meta regained its place in the trillion-dollar club after a strong year following restructuring initiatives.

In 2022, Meta faced many challenges, and as a result, the company made a strategic shift. They implemented cost-cutting measures and prioritized advancements in artificial intelligence. Since September 2021, Meta hasn’t surpassed the $1 trillion threshold. At the lowest point of the company’s stock price in 2022, its total worth was only $236 billion.

These efforts saw a remarkable turnaround, propelling the company’s stock price above $390 per share and reclaiming its trillion-dollar market cap status. This marks a notable recovery from the six-year low it experienced in 2022.

Microsoft’s rise has been more consistent, fueled by the success of its Azure cloud platform and strategic investments in areas like artificial intelligence and gaming. While Apple ultimately overtook its brief crossing of the $3 trillion mark, it underscores its enduring strength and potential for further growth.

Meta and Microsoft are well-positioned for continued success in the future. They possess strong financial resources, a talented workforce, and a clear focus on key growth areas like AI, cloud computing, and Metaverse development.

