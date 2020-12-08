Adobe’s Flash format rapidly went from the hero of animated web stories to the villain of web ads that slowed your PC down to ultimately becoming a vector of malware.

The clock has been running out on the format for nearly a decade and the technology will finally exit support in only a few weeks, on the 31st December 2020.

Today Adobe released their final Flash Player Update, and also eulogized the software at the same time, writing.

Update December 8, 2020

“Today is the final release of Flash Player for all regions outside mainland China. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers and developers who have used and created Flash Player content over the past two decades. We’re proud We hope that Flash has played a critical role in the creation of animation, interactivity, audio and video web content and we look forward to helping shape the next era of digital experiences.

Adobe will stop supporting Flash Player after December 31, 2020, and Adobe will block Flash content from running in Flash Player starting January 12, 2021; Adobe strongly recommends that all users uninstall Flash Player immediately to protect their systems.

Some users may still see reminders from Adobe to uninstall Flash Player from their system. For more details and links to instructions for users who wish to manually uninstall Flash Player, please visit our General Information About Flash Player EOL page . “

Microsoft is already in the process of releasing a cumulative update to remove Flash from Windows 10 installations, and Flash Player itself will stop working by the 12th January 2021.

Do any of our readers shed a tear for the format? Let us know below.

via Winfuture.