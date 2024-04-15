Adobe Premier Pro gets AI, can fill in missing scene elements in video

Adobe announced today it’s integrating generative AI tools into its video editing software, Premiere Pro. This move comes amidst growing interest in AI-powered video editing and aims to position Adobe at the forefront of this innovation.

This year, Premiere Pro will gain AI features powered by Adobe’s own Firefly model. These features include generating missing scene elements and removing distractions without manual editing. Just like Google Photo’s Magic Editor, but for video. Which will be free for everyone soon.

However, Adobe is taking things a step further. They’re developing a way to allow users to leverage third-party AI tools from companies like OpenAI directly within Premiere Pro.

“Our industry-leading AI ethics approach and the human bias work that we do, none of that’s going away. We’re really excited to explore a world where you can have more choice beyond that through third-party models.”

Said Deepa Subramaniam, Adobe’s vice president of product marketing for creative professional apps.

This comes with another product Adove revealed, Acrobat AI Assistant for digital documents. This generative AI-powered tool integrates into Acrobat Reader and Acrobat workflows and lets users extract insights, format content, and share information from all types of digital documents with greater ease.

Premiere Pro will clearly indicate when third-party AI is used within a project, ensuring transparency for creators and viewers alike. The revenue split between Adobe and third-party developers for these integrated AI tools remains undecided.

