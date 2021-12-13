Adobe introduces Creative Cloud Express

Adobe today launched Creative Cloud Express, a new content creation app on mobile and web. Unlike most of the other Adobe creative apps, Creative Cloud Express is targeted towards end users who have less knowledge on photo editing tools.

With Quick Actions in Creative Cloud Express, you can remove the background from an image, trim a video, or create a meme-ready GIF with just a click. You can also convert and export PDFs.

Creative Cloud Express is a freemium app. Free users get access to up to 1 million images and other assets, thousands of templates, and dozens of fonts. Paid users will have access to more than 175 million Adobe Stock photos, 20,000 fonts, and access to additional applications like Photoshop Express and Premiere Rush, for $9.99 per month or $99 per year.

Creative Cloud Express paid membership includes access to the premium features of the following applications:

Creative Cloud Express: Replaces Spark on the web and Spark Post on mobile. Quickly and easily create standout social graphics, flyers, logos and more on web and mobile. Powered by Adobe.

Replaces Spark on the web and Spark Post on mobile. Quickly and easily create standout social graphics, flyers, logos and more on web and mobile. Powered by Adobe. Premiere Rush: Go deeper in video – shoot, edit, and share on the go.

Go deeper in video – shoot, edit, and share on the go. Photoshop Express: Do more with your photos – edit and retouch pictures, assemble collages and combine photos.

Do more with your photos – edit and retouch pictures, assemble collages and combine photos. Adobe Spark Video: Create compelling video stories in minutes.

Create compelling video stories in minutes. Adobe Spark Page: Turn words and images into beautiful web pages.

Turn words and images into beautiful web pages. Creative Cloud Services: Adobe Stock images, Adobe Fonts, Creative Cloud Libraries, 100GB of storage, and more.

Source: Adobe