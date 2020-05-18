Adobe has announced a new update for Premiere Pro. The v14.2 update includes hardware acceleration for both Nvidia and AMD GPUs.

The new update is using Nvidia’s hardware encoder for the company’s GeForce and Quadro lineup. The new encoder promises to export files 5 times faster than by just using the CPU. The Adobe Premiere Pro has supported Nvidia’s CUDA cores for a while now and the new update should just improve upon it. The update will also improve the export times for H.264 or H.265 / HEVC codecs.

These improvements are the result of years of collaboration between Nvidia and Adobe to deliver high-quality applications and tools to creators. With new support for NVIDIA GPUs on Windows, exports are hardware accelerated leveraging the power of the GPU to make Premiere Pro more powerful and keep video creators productive and nimble. – Manish Kulkarni, senior engineering manager at Adobe

The update also brings support for ProRes RAW format for Windows users so they can directly import Apple’s ProRes RAW files without transcoding them. Nvidia claims that after the latest update, the basic 4K transcode should drop to 4 minutes 45 seconds using an RTX 2060, compared to 11 minutes 43 seconds taken by software encoding powered by Intel i7-9750H CPU.