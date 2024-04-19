Adobe Express is here with Firefly AI, create AI generatred visual content on-the-go

Adobe announced the launch of the all-new Adobe Express mobile app, which is a content creation tool powered by AI for users’ smartphones and tablets. This all-in-one app lets creators ideate, design, and share social media posts, videos, flyers, logos, and more. The mobile app uses Adobe’s creative suite and AI technology.

Adobe Express brings Firefly generative AI directly into web and mobile content creation experiences. We’re thrilled to see a record number of users turning to Adobe Express to bring their ideas, passions, and businesses to life through captivating digital content for TikTok, Instagram, and other social platforms.

Said Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president and head of Adobe Express and Digital Media Services at Adobe.

The Adobe Express mobile app is equipped with lot of AI features powered by Adobe Firefly. These features include

Text to Image, which can generate visuals from simple text descriptions,

Generative Fill that lets you insert, remove, or replace objects in images using text prompts,

Text Effects that can help you create eye-catching text styles, and

Text to Template, which lets you to create customizable templates based on text prompts for various content formats..

It can also combine video clips, images, and music, add animations, and generate real-time captions in over 100 languages.

The app offers a library of creative assets, which has thousands of video and multi-page templates, millions of royalty-free Adobe Stock photos, videos, and music tracks, and a collection of over 28,000 Adobe Fonts.

Finally, the app allows users to schedule and publish content directly to popular social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

