Microsoft has announced that Microsoft Teams admins will soon be able to set the language of the Microsoft Teams invites being set out using a new policy. This includes sending invites out in multiple languages.

The new Multi-language Teams meeting invite control enables administrators to configure the join information languages in meeting invitations. Controlled by a new policy parameter, -MeetingInviteLanguages, this feature allows the administrator to set up to two languages to replace the user preferred language when creating new Teams meeting invitations across all email platforms.

Administrators will soon be able to use the new -MeetingInviteLanguages parameter in CsTeamsMeetingPolicy to set the join information language used in the meeting invite. Administrators can choose to set this at the user or group level, or for the entire organization.

This parameter will allow administrators to set up to two languages to replace the user preferred language when creating a new Teams meeting invite across all platforms including Outlook desktop client, Outlook for the web, Outlook mobile app, and the Teams desktop/mobile apps. The order of the languages displayed in the meeting invite follows the order of the languages specified in the PowerShell cmdlet.

If an administrator specifies a language override using the -MeetingInviteLanguages parameter, users will not have control over the language used for the join link in meeting invitations they create.

Microsoft expects this update to begin rolling out in early December 2021 and expect the rollout to be fully completed by mid-January 2022. Read more about the new policy at Microsoft here.