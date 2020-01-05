Acer updates Spin 3 and Spin 5 convertible laptops with improved design #CES2020

As part of the CES 2020 announcements, Acer launched updated models of its popular convertible notebook PC line.

The Spin 3 and Spin 5 now sport slimmer designs, the latest 10th Generation Intel Core processors and Windows 10 Home. Four modes (tablet, notebook, display or tent) encourage sketching, taking notes, and creating content and presentations throughout the day. The hinge features a design that elevates the keyboard in laptop mode.

The Spin 5 display’s 3:2 aspect ratio adds 18% more vertical space compared to an equally wide 16:9 display, so users scroll less when viewing websites, documents and spreadsheets. Its magnesium-aluminium chassis and palm rest make it durable and lightweight – only 2.65 pounds (1.2 kg). It also comes with an integrated fingerprint reader for fast and more secure logins via Windows Hello.

Both include a fast-charging Acer Active Stylus that employs Wacom AES technology, reliable and speedy Wi-Fi 6, and a full range of ports, including USB Type-C with support for Thunderbolt 3. They’re also enhanced with dual speakers and Acer TrueHarmony. Dual microphones ensure a clear audio connection when using the HD webcam for online chats. You can connect to the device via voice to interact with Cortana, even in Modern Standby mode, which is designed to give consumers better access to their PC.

Find out more at Acer.