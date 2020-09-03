Acer Spin 7 will be the world’s first 5G PC powered by the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 platform

Acer today announced the new Spin 7, the world’s first 5G PC powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 Compute Platform. This 2-in-1 Windows device will support both mmWave and sub-6. With this launch, Acer is joining the Windows on Snapdragon family. Acer mentioned that this device will have nine built-in antennas for great 5G network connectivity.
Features of Acer Spin 7:
- The new Spin 7 notebook utilizes the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, which supports 5G connectivity across both mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies with download speeds up to 7.5 Gbps.
- The Spin 7’s design goes beyond its attractive form and seeks to empower users with a variety of form factors: notebook, tablet, tent, and presentation modes. These form factors are made possible by Acer’s 360-degree hinge design, which also slightly elevates the chassis while in notebook mode to offer a more ergonomic typing experience.
- The notebook’s chassis also houses an Acer Active Stylus, a rechargeable stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity that employs Wacom AES 1.0 to offer users an authentic sketching or note-taking experience on the device’s touch screen.
- The Spin 7 is a 14-inch convertible notebook designed for style-conscious professionals, featuring a polished-looking steam blue chassis offset by gold accents.
- A magnesium-aluminum alloy body allows the body to measure in at just 1.4 kg and 15.9 mm thin, making it portable enough to practically disappear into a backpack or briefcase.
- This attention to detail extends to the notebook’s 14-inch Full HD IPS display, which covers 100% of the sRGB gamut, allowing for vivid and sharp colors.
- The touch screen is covered by a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. A BPR & EPA-compliant silver-ion antimicrobial agent in the coating on the keyboard, touchpad and surrounding surface is proven to show a consistently high microbial reduction rate against a broad range of bacteria under the JIS Z 2801 & ISO 22196 test protocol.
Source: Acer
