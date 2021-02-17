Accor hotels around the world will deploy Microsoft Teams Rooms and Surface Hub 2S in meeting spaces

Accor is one of the leading hospitality groups around the world. Accor operates 39 brands with hotels in 5100 locations. Today, Accor group announced the new ALL CONNECT concept in partnership with Microsoft. As part of this partnership, Accor will deploy Microsoft Teams Rooms and Surface Hub 2S in meeting spaces available in Accor group hotels. This concept will focus primarily on small meetings (8 to 50 physical participants).

By combining the brands and service culture of Accor with the powerful meetings and collaboration technology of Teams, this new offering will enable corporate customers and meeting planners to combine physical in-hotel meetings with virtual interactions across multiple locations simultaneously.

Meetings will take place on the Microsoft Teams platform, where attendees can connect and engage virtually. In Accor meeting spaces, Microsoft Teams Rooms and Surface Hub 2S will connect people on-site to those joining remotely with industry leading audio and video device experiences. People can easily present content and see virtual participants as if they were in the same room.

Patrick Mendes – Group Chief Commercial Officer in charge of Sales, Marketing, Distribution and Loyalty at Accor, said:

“The Covid-19 pandemic has caused business travelers and meeting planners to review the way they work. Virtual and hybrid formats have become an essential part of daily business life. Accor’s new concept ALL CONNECT, created in collaboration with Microsoft Teams, will be an important tool for our guests, offering them the opportunity to organize safe, qualitative and seamless hybrid meetings as they continue to focus on health & safety and sustainability. ALL CONNECT is another example of Accor responding rapidly to the ongoing crisis following on from the launch of ALLSAFE and the rollout of Hotel Office & co-working concepts. We are delighted to launch this collaboration with Microsoft, knowing that Teams has become a new way to work for 115 million daily users who come together every day to meet, call, chat, and collaborate.”

Jean-Philippe Courtois, executive vice president and president, Microsoft global sales, marketing & operation, said:

“The future of work is hybrid, and the services and experiences which organizations offer their customers will reflect this. We want every person and every organization to benefit from this new working environment in a way that ensures business continuity. That’s why we are proud to collaborate with Accor on ALL CONNECT, helping their customers stay connected wherever they are.”

Source: Microsoft