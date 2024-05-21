A wider extension support is coming to Microsoft Edge for mobile

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Rumors circulating the Microsoft Edge community have been one thing: it will soon have wider extension support on mobile. It will finally have an appealing reason for folks to move away from Chrome. And while the rumor is true, Edge will apparently support even more extension, more than what’s already been around.

Earlier this year, folks in Edge’s insider community spotted a new addition of a flag that, once enabled, will soon let you install an extension. But now, another flag called “edge-extensions-android-v2” has been added in Edge Canary, the browser’s experimental channel.

The flag, as spotted by well-known Edge expert @Leopeva64 on X, hints that even wider support is coming to extension install on Microsoft Edge on mobile. You can see it for yourself by downloading Microsoft Edge Canary on Google Play Store, and then going to edge://flags and looking for the aforementioned flag.

The new flag reads, “When enabled, more extensions are available, and users can install extensions in parallel.” What the latter may mean is that you can use IDs from the Edge Add-ons site to install extensions, a feature that’s currently exclusive for folks in the Canary channel.

Microsoft has previously added the capability to add an extension on Edge mobile manually using a CRX file. It is a file type for extensions used by Chromium-based browsers like Google Chrome, Edge, Opera, Brave, and more.

Edge Canary is one of the insider channels of the browser, so being an experimental feature means that you may experience a few hiccups here and there when activating this flag.