Unlike Microsoft, which has nearly 90 apps in the Apple App Store, Apple only has 2 apps in the Microsoft Store – iTunes and iCloud.

That number may soon increment by 1, according to Alumia, who has an eye on the feed of upcoming app releases.

A new @Apple app coming soon to the Microsoft Store? ? — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) July 11, 2020

Unfortunately, they would not be drawn on which app we should be expecting, but there are two prominent obvious candidates – Apple Music and Apple TV+.

Of the two like Apple TV+ is the biggest unmet need, given that Apple Music can be accessed by the existing iTunes app (though of course at some point iTunes for Windows must die.)

Apple TV+ is an ad-free subscription TV service by Apple which was introduced by the company in November 2019 and which has been the subject of intense investment by the company. Apple has also been working on getting the app on as many platforms as possible, including for example Samsung’s smart TVs.

The recent arrival of the Amazon Prime Video app on Windows and the resurgence in PC sales suggests Apple may improve their return on investment and increase their use-base by delivering an app for the second biggest screen in most homes.

