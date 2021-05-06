A developer has discovered a bug in Chrome that would likely have frustrated many users over the coming months when trying to migrate from Edge to Chrome.

It turns out that, once Google tries to import favourites from Edge, the browser reads the old EdgeHTML database rather than the new one for the Chromium-based Edge browser.

This means the database will likely be out of data and incomplete, or completely absent if it is a new user who never used the old Edge.

A developer on the Chromium Gerrit is trying to fix it by submitting the following patch:

Import Bookmarks from Microsoft Edge

Bookmarks from Microsoft edge not imported to chromium because chromium read spartan database which was deprecated after chromium edge. I fixed the importer to read bookmarks from “C:\Users\<Username\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Edge\User Data\Default\Bookmarks”.

Of course, a commit does not mean Google has accepted a fix, but even without this, it is useful to know of this issue, which may trip up users who are unhappy with the new Edge and wants to try an alternate browser.

via Leo Varela.