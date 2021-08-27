In April Microsoft released a new 64-bit Preview version of the OneDrive client for Windows 10 Insiders.

Now it appears the updated client is now generally available and rolling out to regular users.

#OneDrive ?? in 64-bits… now rolling out. Get it hot and fresh wherever you sync your files. ? Nice work @carinig @kaylangan_ & team! pic.twitter.com/zsNzcofoni — Jason Moore (@jasmo) August 27, 2021

The 64bit client is identical to the 32bit one, but is expected to offer better performance for larger file sizes, if you have a lot of files, and if you have a computer that’s running a 64-bit version of Windows.

The 64bit OneDrive client is only for users using 64bit x86 Windows, with an ARM64 bit version not available yet.

The 64-bit version of the app is build 21.165.0815.0001. To see if you have it open the Settings of the sync client.