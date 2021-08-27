In April Microsoft released a new 64-bit Preview version of the OneDrive client for Windows 10 Insiders.

Now it appears the updated client is now generally available and rolling out to regular users.

The 64bit client is identical to the 32bit one, but is expected to offer better performance for larger file sizes,  if you have a lot of files, and if you have a computer that’s running a 64-bit version of Windows.

The 64bit OneDrive client is only for users using 64bit x86 Windows, with an ARM64 bit version not available yet.

The 64-bit version of the app is build 21.165.0815.0001. To see if you have it open the Settings of the sync client.

