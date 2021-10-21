In August Microsoft rolled out an upgrade for the dashboard of Xbox Series X consoles which brought 4K UI elements to the Home, Guide and other areas to Xbox Insiders. Today that new feature is coming to all Xbox Series X owners as part of the November 2021 Update.

The lack of a 4K dashboard has been a bone of contention for some time, especially since the PlayStation 5 long had 4K visuals.

If the new pin-sharp dashboard does not show up directly after the update, you may need to go into settings to switch your resolution to 1080P and then back to 4K to apply the changes.

The update also brings a new Night Mode in settings which allows users to dim and filter their screen, as well as dim their console & controller LED brightness.

