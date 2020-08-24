Microsoft is expected to announce the Surface Pro 8 at their annual Surface Event sometime in October of 2020. While not much is known about the device, a new set of 3D renders shed light on what to expect from Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Pro device.

The 3D renders were shared by Letsgodigital who worked with Dutch 3D designer Jermaine Smit, aka Concept Creator to create a concept video showing what the Surface Pro 8 might end up looking like. As per the rumours, Microsoft is expected to retain the design of Surface Pro 8 but might finally cut down the front bezels of the device.

Microsoft usually holds annual Surface events in October and while this year is different, we do expect Microsoft to hold a virtual event to launch the new Surface lineup. The Surface Pro 8 will cost around $1,000 for the base variant and could come with AMD’s CPUs as well.