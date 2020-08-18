Every month, a lot of games are added to Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One and PC, but many are removed too. Today, we learned that some rather popular experiences are leaving the service “soon”, at least according to the Xbox Game Pass app on iOS.

You can take a look at all the titles leaving below.

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 & 3

Creature in the Well

Metro: Last Light Redux

The Jackbox Party Pack 3

Out of all of these, Metro: Last Light Redux will be missed the most because it’s a fantastic first-person shooter from 4A Games. If you haven’t check it out, you should before it’s removed. Xbox Game Pass also offers discounts on games that are part of it, so you can buy it for 10% less if you want to keep playing it.