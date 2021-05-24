After launching on PC nearly 18 years ago, 343 Industries has finally fixed Halo: Combat Evolved’s graphics to bring them in line with the original Xbox release.

The graphical update comes as part of the latest Insider Flight update for Season 7 of Halo: The Master Chief Collection which brings a whole host of changes and updates to be tested before their full release.

While the original PC release, and subsequent release into the Halo: The Master Cheif Collection boasted better performance, the visuals were seen as a downgrade from the original Xbox release by many.

This Insider Flight update is finally here to fix that, with corrections made to fix the broken graphics of Halo: Combat Evolved. Changes are being made to Captain Keys model, Jackal shields so they finally change colour after being damaged, and a few covenant textures which look remarkably better on the original Xbox version.

The fog effects that shroud Halo: Combat Evolved’s iconic so good you do it twice level, Assault on the Control Room, are also finally being fixed. In this new Insider Flight, when you look up in the Master Cheif Collection version, you’ll actually see the fog, rather than a poultry mist that just spoiled the once grand scale of the map.

If you want to see the changes for yourself, and weren’t lucky enough to get into this Insider Flight, then worry not, as YouTubers Generalkidd and Mint Blitz are here to provide side by side comparisons for us to marvel at.

Keep in mind that none of these changes are final yet, so when Season 7 of Halo: The Master Cheif Collection finally releases they might look even better than they do now.

The current Halo: The Master Chief Collection Insider flight will last until Monday May 24 at 10am PT, for both PC and Xbox players, so long as you’ve been invited to participate.