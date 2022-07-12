Good news! Google One users would be delighted to know that three new features from Workspace plans are coming to their subscription. From one hour of group calls, the call limit for such users will now be bumped up to 24 hours. They will also experience Google Meet’s background noise filtering capability and recorded video call support. Things don’t come without any asterisks, though. Not every subscriber will be allowed to use the said features as the company has set a specific requirement.

While the announcement sounds like it would benefit every Google One subscriber, the tech company stresses that it still depends on the amount of storage availed by the users. Specifically, Google says it only covers those who have storage of 2 TB and above. This translates to a subscription of $10 per month or $100 a year.

Additionally, the three features will be launched gradually to qualified Google One subscribers in different countries. For now, Google notes that they will be first available in six locations (Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Canada, Australia, and the US), but more are coming. Even more, there is a possibility that other premium features from Meet, Gmail, and Calendar are coming to Google One subscription, too!