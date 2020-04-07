The idea of smartphones with high megapixel count seems to be working quite well for smartphone manufacturers. We’ve already seen a huge 108MP sensor in a couple of smartphones like the Mi 10 series, the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, that’s definitely not going to be the gold standard for the smartphone cameras this year.

According to the famous leaker Digital Chat Station, a smartphone with a 192MP sensor will be released as soon as next month(via Android Authority). The leaker, however, didn’t reveal any information about the company that’s made the sensor, nor did the leaker reveal anything about the smartphone that will become the world’s first smartphone to achieve this milestone.

Besides the camera information, the tipster gave us details about the processor that will power the smartphone. The word’s first smartphone with a 192MP camera will be powered by the SM7250 processor(SD765 series). This also means that it’s unlikely to be a flagship-tier smartphone.

Which company do you think will be launching the world’s first smartphone with a 192MP camera? Does the megapixel count influence your purchasing decision? let us know in the comments below.