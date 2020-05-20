Zotac has announced an upgraded version of their VR backpack computer in the form of the VR Go 3.0.

The newest form of the battery-powered gaming computer now offers a substantial boost in gaming performance for those who like to game with everything strapped to their back. For the love on God, don’t fall backwards.

While the last-gen VR Go 2.0 offered consumers an Intel Core i7-8700T and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU, Zotac has bumped up both components to give players a beefier gaming experience.

Those who buy the Zotac VR Go 3.0 will see a slightly increased 9th generation Core i7-9750H CPU combined with a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU. Here’s the full list of internal specifications:

CPU—Core i7-9750H

GPU—GeForce RTX 2070 8GB

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 240GB M.2 SSD

I/O—6x USB 3.0, GbE LAN, 3.5mm headphone and microphone, 3-in-1 card reader

Wireless Connectivity—Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) + Bluetooth 5

OS—Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

Batteries—2x 6000 mAh

Zotac has yet to announce the portable system’s price or release date as of yet.