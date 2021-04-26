Zoom’s Immersive View feature takes on Microsoft Teams Together Mode

Back in July 2020, Microsoft Teams announced a new feature called Together Mode to make virtual communication more engaging and natural. Together Mode uses AI segmentation technology to digitally place meeting participants in a shared background, making it feel like you’re sitting in the same room with everyone else in the meeting or class. Zoom is now copying Microsoft’s Together Mode in the name of Immersive View.

Here’s how Zoom’s Immersive View works:

When enabling Immersive View, hosts will have the option to automatically or manually place participants into a virtual scene of their choosing.

Hosts can also easily move participants around that scene and even resize a participant’s image for a more natural experience.

Hosts can easily change the scene or revert back to Speaker or Gallery View at any time.

Hosts can even use their own video as an Immersive View scene, bringing participants into their personal virtual background.

Zoom Immersive View is now available on Windows and macOS for all Free and single Pro accounts using Zoom 5.6.3 or higher, and can be enabled via the web portal for all other account types.

Source: Zoom