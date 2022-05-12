YouTube TV is trying to make its service more tempting to Spanish-speaking audiences by introducing one stand-alone plan and one add-on plan named Spanish Plan and Spanish Plus, respectively.

“These two new options now give viewers the chance to watch their favorite live news and sports programs, telenovelas, reality TV and more from top Spanish networks all while also having access to the best of YouTube TV,” says YouTube. “Our service includes unlimited DVR at no additional cost, a family plan with up to six accounts per household, personalized recommendations, and more.”

The two plans are intended for specific types of viewers looking to expand their Spanish-language programs and content access. The stand-alone Spanish Plan is worth $34.99 per month. Viewers who want to avail the new plan don’t need to sign up for the existing YouTube TV Base Plan. Even more, YouTube promises to give an initial rate of $24.99/month for the first six months ($34.99/after) to the new members to celebrate its launch. It is recommended for those who want exclusive access to Spanish-language content, which means it provides Spanish-only lineups of shows through its offer of 28 channels, namely:

beIN ñ, beIN Xtra en Español, Antena 3, NTN 24, Nuestra Tele, TyC Sports, Discovery en, Espanol, Discovery Familia, Baby TV Espanol, ESPN Deportes, Nat Geo Mundo, Estrella TV, Fox Deportes, Cine Latino, Pasiones, WAPA América, Cine Mexicano, Sony Cine, Tastemade en Español, CNN Espanol, Bandamax, De Pelicula, De Pelicula Classico, FOROtv, Telehit, Telehit Música, Tlnovelas, Galavision, Unima, and Univision

On the other hand, the Spanish Plus add-on is for those looking to widen their Spanish-language content and shows in their existing YouTube TV Base Plan. Its add-on price costs $14.99 per month, but YouTube says it will be reduced to $9.99 per month for new members in the first six months ($14.99/month after). It will give viewers additional 25 additional Spanish-language channels:

Antena 3, Baby TV Español, Bandamax, beIN Sports Español, beIN XTRA en Español, Cine Latino, Cine Mexicano, CNNe, De Película, De Película Clásico, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, Estrella TV, FOROtv, Fox Deportes, Nat Geo Mundo, NTN 24, Nuestra Tele, Pasiones, SonyCine, Tastemade en Español, Telehit, Telehit Música, tlvnovelas, TyC Sports, Universo, and WAPA

The new plans follow the addition of Spanish-language networks (Univision, Pantaya, and Telemundo) to YouTube TV. According to the company, it is one of its steps to give its streaming television service the variety it needs for different types of audiences. “At YouTube TV, viewer feedback has always been an important consideration for us as we build out a diverse programming lineup,” it adds. “As you catch up with Liga MX, Futbol Picante, Aristegui, Crimen casi perfecto, and Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento, keep letting us know what you think!”