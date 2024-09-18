You'll soon be able to try Veo, Google's video-generating AI, on YouTube Shorts

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

YouTube is back with a lot of AI-centric announcements. The Google-owned video-sharing platform has recently held its “Made on YouTube” event, bringing Google DeepMind’s Veo into YouTube Shorts.

Veo, DeepMind’s video-generating AI model, was launched at the Google I/O 2024 conference back in May besides the Imagen 3 model. It can create high-res 1080p videos over a minute long from text prompts with a range of cinematic styles.

A direct competitor to OpenAI’s Sora, Veo uses natural language to produce visuals that match user descriptions and provides detailed control over video features like time-lapses and aerial shots. So, as announced, YouTube said that you can use this model to create video backgrounds and short video clips.

“And for the first time, you’ll also be able to generate 6-second standalone video clips for your Shorts with the help of Veo,” says Johanna Voolich, YouTube’s Chief Product Officer. These videos would still be slapped with a label that says it’s made by AI, though, as Google is a part of the C2PA initiative that combats unregulated AI-generated visuals.

Voolich also says in the announcement that other new features are also coming, like a new Inspiration Tab in YouTube Studio and the expansion of automatic dubbing.

We’re also getting a new “Hype feature” to spotlight rising creators. Then, videos with the most “hype points” get featured on the special leaderboard for extended discoverability.

In a separate announcement, Google also introduced the new Communities feature on YouTube, which allows fans and creators to connect more personally in a dedicated space where fans can start conversations and creators can manage the community.